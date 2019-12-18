Local aldermen rail against failure to delay legal pot sales until July

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) voted with most of the City Council Black Caucus in an unsuccessful effort to delay the sale of pot in Chicago until July, lambasting the launch of legalized recreational marijuana for excluding African Americans from the lucrative business.

King summed it up from the City Council floor during debate: “Black and brown people were locked up in this industry, and now we’re being locked out.”

Hairston, speaking with Taylor before the meeting began, echoed those sentiments.

“Generally, we don’t talk about our votes, but since I think we’re both very passionate about this, we are going to vote to delay it, because there are no Black people involved,” she said. “There are no minorities, no people of color. Eleven white companies, and they will have a six-month head start over everybody else. And that is just plain wrong.”

Had dispensaries “done the right thing to begin with, we wouldn’t be getting here,” Hairston continued. “But unfortunately, the only time there is social equity for black people is when it is mandated, and that’s a sad statement.”

Taylor blamed the state government for instigating the vote, saying, “They should have come to us. You don’t draw legislation, know it’ll affect Chicago and then don’t come to Chicago legislators. That’s how we’re here, and if not now, when? Ever?”

Both said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who opposed the delay, had not engaged aldermen over the issue for months.

“We’re always told to wait our turn,” Hairston said during floor debate. “This has been percolating for months, yet we’re still told to wait our turn. It started out as a social justice issue, as so many do, and the only people who benefit from this bill are the white people. Once again, we get thrown in the jails, and they get thrown in the banks.”

Hairston dismissed concerns over lawsuits if the Council would have delayed pot sales, saying the city has paid over $1 billion in police misconduct and legal fees since 2004, more than this year’s budget deficit.

“We haven’t been worried about these lawsuits and not having the care and concerns when we’ve got our white cops shooting our black kids in the back,” Hairston said. “Some people are saying now that we estimate, just by holding this up for a little bit, that it would cost $5 million. Well, that’s the same amount that we gave to the Laquan McDonald family.”

During debate, King asked for a delay “so that we can get this right in the City of Chicago,” noting the city’s home-rule charter allows liberal prerogative over its affairs.

“I’ve never seen something start off on the wrong foot and end up on the right,” she said. “We live in a city that says it’s a welcoming city that welcomes diversity — but just not when it comes to our resources. And our mayor’s talked about that. We’ve talked about that. And we have to have more parity in resources, and this is an opportunity for us to get this right.”

After the vote, Hairston said that Lightfoot and the state government have both already said they are committed to furthering the Black Caucus’ priorities. Nevertheless, If the 11 owners “were so conscious,” Hairston said, “then we wouldn’t have to legislate it.”

“We’re still holding them to their words and going to make it happen, and we’ll call them out when they’re wrong,” she said.

“I think it’s very clear that there are some issues with the legislation that was written in Springfield, and there’s nothing wrong with the City Council. Springfield is statewide; we represent the City of Chicago — and the issues are different here than they are in Springfield, than they are in East St. Louis, than they are in Effingham,” Hairston said.

Writing on Twitter, Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, the former 26th District state representative whom Gov. J.B. Pritzker hired in January to handle legislative affairs, said, “I am sure that everyone involved in the drafting of the most equity centric piece of cannabis legalization in the country — including myself, (State Sen.) Toi Hutchinson (D-40th) and (Cook County State’s Attorney) Kim Foxx — are stunned at the level of ignorance and the number of falsehoods being spewed at City Council right now.”

Reached for comment after the vote, Mitchell said Illinois’ marijuana legalization “is the model for the nation” for its social equity measures, which he said were “at the heart and soul and center of this process.”

Fifty-five existing medical dispensaries can get a conditional adult-use recreational license for $100,000, he said, and it would cost them $200,000 to open a second site. He conceded that Illinois existing medical marijuana industry “did not meet the sort of diversity that we would like to see in the marijuana industry in the State of Illinois.”

Those licensing fees would be deposited into a revolving loan fund worth $30 million which is open to “social equity applicants” — those who live in an area disproportionately impacted by unemployment or poverty and higher-than-average cannabis arrests, those who have been or have a family member who has been arrested in the War on Drugs, or companies with more than 10 employees who hire a majority of workers who live in a disproportionately impacted area.

There are 75 recreational use licenses available through a process open through Jan. 2, which all have the social equity criteria worth a fifth of all points on the application, Mitchell said. Social equity applicants pay a $5,000 fee.

Mitchell said the Black Caucus wanted an unconstitutional awarding of licenses based on the color of applicants’ skin. He noted that Black and Latino state legislators were “perturbed … and probably a little insulted” by the debate, which “made it seem as if somehow they had not had equity for their communities in mind, somehow City Council were the arbiters of social equity.”

During debate, King said no people of color participating in the legal marijuana business means no availability or capacity.

“We’ve got to build that capacity,” she said. “That’s going to take some time if we wait, and then they’ll do a disparity study, which will take some years for that as well. We can’t keep saying to our community that we have to wait. We have to stand up now.”

It was a contentious day in City Council, but Lightfoot rejected a comparison to the Council Wars era in the 1980s in her post-meeting press conference. She said the city was preparing for legalization on Jan. 1 and that her administration had proposals to spread access and opportunity.

“As you know, we have a limited role, under the terms of the state ordinance. But we’re going to do everything we can to provide access to capital,” the mayor said, saying that “the most lucrative part of this market” is in cannabis cultivation, not retail.

After the vote, Hairston said that “all of this was done without any inclusion” and said the state “sat on their hands,” only moving within the last two days. Hairston said this is becoming an issue with this administration, with no negotiation until the last minute.

“And then the commentary is, ‘Well, they didn’t give us anything.’ She has the whole City Hall that can put together something,” Hairston said, adding that breaks with the mayor are going to happen from time to time, but she said she is wary of charges of irresponsibility when Lightfoot does not get her way.

“I think we’re getting to a dangerous point when you start name-calling and calling out,” Hairston said. “That is not the way that we operate. That is not a professional way.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com