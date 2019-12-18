Local Reps. Rush and Kelly vote to impeach President Trump

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Dec. 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the third chief executive in the history of the United States to face a trial in the Senate.

“A clear and present threat to American democracy is what brings us here. The architect, a president who asked that a foreign nation interfere in our election. This was our Founding Fathers’ greatest fear,” Kelly said during debate, hours before the vote. “I cast this solemn vote for the many individuals in my district who entrusted me to be their voice in Congress. They entrusted me to uphold our Constitution for them.”

“The facts are simple. The path forward is clear. Impeachment is not an option, it’s an obligation — because no one is above the law,” she continued.

Rush released a statement after the vote.

“Unfortunately, this president has left us with no choice,” he said. “Impeachment is the only recourse we have in the face of such an egregious and illegal abuse of power. This president has abused his oath and his office by soliciting assistance from a foreign government in a clear attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 election. Furthermore, he has willfully obstructed Congress’ constitutionally endowed rights and obligations — and for that, he must be impeached.

“The American people cannot have confidence in our Constitutionally established democratic process if the president — the sworn protector of that very process — is actively working to undermine it. Simply put, the president is a clear and present threat to our democracy and our national security, and, although I take no pleasure in his impeachment, it is what is required both morally and by the Constitution, which I have sworn an oath to defend and protect,” he continued.

“I am fully persuaded that this President does not respect the law of the land, but instead seems to love the ‘law of the jungle’ — the law of the brute and the bully. That ends today. No one, including this President, is above the Constitution of the United States of America.”

