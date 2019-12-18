POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:45 p.m., a suspect exited a car and forcibly took a cell phone from a victim on the sidewalk at 929 E. 57th St. The suspect reentered the vehicle, which drove westbound.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 12:40 p.m., the UCPD arrested a suspect who slapped another person at the UChicago Charter School, Woodlawn, 6300 S. University Ave.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9:55 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect who assaulted a victim at 5700 S. Dorchester Ave.

hpherald@hpherald.com