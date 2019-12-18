Review: ‘Lindiwe’

SOMEWHAT RECOMMENDED

Where: Steppenwolf

Downstairs Theatre,

1650 N. Halsted St.

When: through Jan. 5, 2020

Tickets: $20-$114

Phone: 312-335-1650

By Anne Spiselman

Theater Critic

The world premiere of “Lindiwe” at Steppenwolf Theatre promised to be one of the most exciting shows of the season. Steppenwolf had teamed up twice before with famous South African a cappella men’s choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo – in 992 on “The Song of Jacob Zulu,” which went on to get six Tony Award nominations on Broadway, and in 1996 on “Nomathemba,” which transferred to the Kennedy Center. Eric Simonson directed both those plays and co-wrote the latter, and this time around he wrote the script for “Lindiwe” and co-directed with Jonathan Berry.

Unfortunately, the promise did not pan out. Despite the prodigious talents of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and South Africa’s Nondumiso Tembe, who plays the title singer, “Lindiwe” is something of a mess. The story, told mostly in flashbacks with supernatural elements and shades of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth that make it difficult to figure out what’s going on, draws on generic relationship tropes and becomes repetitive. Efforts to establish meaningful connections between the South African music and Chicago blues mostly fizzle. And Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who wrote the liltingly harmonic original music, essentially is relegated to a supporting role.

It doesn’t help that the story confusingly starts in the middle of things. Lindiwe, the young Durban, South Africa singer who travels with Ladysmith and also wants to sing American blues, is being tormented by a strange creature known as the Keeper (Yasen Peyankov) in the costume of a Marvel Comics villain who prods her with a long staff to get her to stop the music. He hates her splendid singing because it reminds him of a lost love, but we don’t learn that until much later.

The Keeper’s efforts are largely unsuccessful. So he turns his attention to making Lindiwe and her boyfriend Adam (Erik Hellman) relive the events that brought them to this point, even though the traumatic nature of this point remains murky. At the same time, Lindiwe suggests that the story is unfolding inside her head, and the scenic design by Collette Pollard resembles an abandoned derelict theater for no particular reason. Blinding flashes from lighting designer Marcus Doshi are among the special effects, along with some elements of Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen’s admirable sound design.

Lindiwe and Adam meet when she and her “guys” (LBM) go to the Kingston Mines to hear some Chicago blues. He’s the drummer (and does a decent job of it) in the house band, which also includes guitarist Buddy Fambro and bassist/band leader Frank Russell. They fall in love and move in together, as he sets about showing her his Chicago, a rather guide-booky list of attractions.

Complications arise when Lindiwe is caught up in an ICE raid and deported to Durban. Adam visits her there and becomes frustrated that he can’t work because of visa issues; at the same time she is having a breakthrough and her star is rising. Just as she was homesick for South Africa when she was in Chicago, he’s homesick for Chicago. This, coupled with jealousy of her success (that he denies, of course), leads to a series of predictable arguments and a lot of lame dialogue mitigated only by Tembe and Hellman’s believable chemistry.

The tensions seemingly contribute to a terrible car accident that lands Lindiwe and Adam in the Keeper’s purgatorial domain. Happily, each also is reunited with a lost loved one to help ease the pain. Adam enjoys the company of his quirky Aunt Clarisse (Jennifer Engstrom), while Lindiwe is comforted by her wise grandfather Mkhulu (Cedric Young). Both these actors also have fun playing a variety of minor roles, adding to the chaos.

It would be churlish to reveal how the details of the plot work out, but the rather sweet and not-at-all-surprising message is that those we love remain in our hearts and minds even after they are dead. The celebration of the blues peaks with a rousing “Sweet Home Chicago.”

But I, for one, wish there were much more from Ladysmith Black Mambazo as well as more stylistic collaboration.