DuSable Museum will host two-day event to celebrate Kwanzaa

The day after Christmas starts the celebration of Kwanzaa — a week-long, annual commemoration of African American heritage. To bring community members of the African Diaspora together for the holiday, the DuSable Museum of African American History will host a two-day event.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the museum along with the Bolozi Wazee Council of Elders will host “Kwanzaa 2019: 400 years of Resistance and the Struggle Continues.” The afternoon event will have performances by Najwa Dance Corps; Thunder Sky Drummers; Armen Rah; Sax Preacher; Maggie Brown, Mr. Tap and Fred Baker; and the West Indies Dance Group.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a department chair and advisor of Africana Studies at California State University Long Beach. The holiday falls on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1. The celebration has seven principles, which are represented through candles lit during the week: umoja (unity); kujichagulia (self-determination); ujima (collective work and responsibility); ujamaa (cooperative economics); nia (purpose); kuumba (creativity); and imani (faith).

The two-day program is free to the public without pre-registration. Regular admission prices are the same for visitors who would like to see exhibits in the museum. The museum is located at 740 E. 56th Place, participants are advised to enter the museum through the Harold Washington Wing Entrance. For more information go to: www.dusablemuseum.org

