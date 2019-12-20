Lady Broncos extend streak to 11-0 with 86-22 win over Chicago Vocational

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos improved to 11-0 on the season after a lopsided 86-22 victory over Chicago Vocational Career Academy on Dec. 18.

Now on an 11-game winning streak, the Lady Broncos continues to steam roll through the Chicago Public League competition.

“It’s another game where we tried to prove a point,” said starting guard Whitney Dunn after the victory. “(We want to) make a statement (and) make a name for ourselves.”

Dunn, who led all scorers with 22 points, helped her team build leads of 29-2, 33-3 and 37-3 to close out the first quarter.

The Lady Broncos continued to dominate the Cavaliers defensively and earned a 60-4 lead at half time. Senior guard Breeyona Burrell and the Lady Broncos outscored the Cavaliers 17-6 in the third quarter. The Lady Broncos built a 77-10 lead, and Burrell finished with 15 points.

“It’s a big (win for us)” Burrell said. “It’s a continuation of all the hard work we have put forth.”

Junior forward Zoe Belcher also stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

● Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, Game High 22 points.

● Breeyona Burrell, Kenwood, 15 points.

● Zoe Belcher, Kenwood, 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals.

