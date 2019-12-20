Virtual Reality Experience at DuSable Museum will transport visitors to 1963 March on Washington

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

In 2020, the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E 56th Pl., will host TIME Studios’ immersive project “The March,” an experiential exhibit that brings the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech to life using virtual reality (VR) technology.

“We are the first museum in the nation to have this experience. We’re very excited and I’m very proud of that,” said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of the DuSable Museum. “There will be a lot of opportunities for people to engage and we’re also creating educational programming around the exhibit that will be shared as we move forward.”

“The March” will be open to the public on Feb. 28 and run until November 2020. The exhibit will feature several levels of immersion, including spatial audio and a 10-minute virtual reality experience. According to a press release, the experience will “present the most realistic digital rendering of a human ever created with the recreation of Dr. King delivering the iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.”

According to Irmer, since the exhibit is going to be a timed experience only a certain number of people per hour can experience the virtual reality portion. Visitors will receive a timed entry ticket. In addition to the individual experience, the DuSable and TIME Studios will craft a group experience. There will not be an additional charge to experience the exhibit, but admission prices to the museum will go up in 2020, after being stagnant for the past several years.

“The first exhibition of The March at the DuSable Museum will allow visitors of all ages to powerfully witness and participate in history first-hand, like never before,” said Mia Tramz, TIME Editorial Director of Immersive Experiences, in a press release. “The March provides an educational and historically accurate experience through the use of the most ambitious and complex VR techniques to date, while also introducing the next generation of creators to immersive technology.”

The exhibit is a collaboration between JuVee Productions — a production company by actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon — and TIME Studios with support from Intellectual Properties Management, Inc (Licensor of the Estate of Martin Luther King, Jr.) and American Family Insurance, who is a presenting sponsor.

Not only is Irmer excited that the DuSable was selected by TIME Studio and JuVee Production, but she is excited to bring the experience to Chicagoans across the city. She said, “Chicago has been known for being the epicenter of Black political leadership and the Civil Rights Movement. Our very own Timuel Black was instrumental in getting Dr. King to come to Chicago back then.”

Irmer looks forward to the exhibit being an intergenerational educational opportunity, she said: “For me, the most meaningful part is being able to engage young people. The Civil Rights Movement may seem like ancient history, but this exhibit can introduce all the hard work that was done, the people who fought, the blood that was shed and people who marched in Washington in ’63 for Civil Rights and for jobs.

“This can be an opportunity for young people to go back and speak with their grandparents, even their great-grandparents and certainly their parents about what it may have been like back then and about the struggles that we’re still in today and how that relates to what came before. I see it as a wonderful opportunity to engage across the generations and across communities about these topics that are still very much at the forefront that we are still struggling within 2020.”

Irmer hopes that this exhibit illustrates how important the DuSable is to preserving African American History in Chicago and throughout the national.

“This presents a wonderful opportunity for the DuSable Museum,” she said. “We have been historically underfunded as an institution. So, this is a great opportunity for us to gain visibility and really show people how important this institution is and how important it is to support this institution financially this is, not only for the current visitors but for future generations.”

s.smylie@hpherald.com