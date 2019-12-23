Kenwood girls beat McAuley; for 13th straight

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood girls improved to a school record 13-0 for the basketball regular season after two more victories over the weekend.

The Lady Broncos used a 26-point, 7-assist and 9-rebound performance by sophomore Brianna McDaniel to defeat Mother McAuley High School 71 – 57 at home on Saturday night.

“(It was) a very important win (for us,)” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos. “We lost to them last year in a home game, and we wanted to protect our court.”

Lewis’ team outscored the Mighty Macs three out of the four quarters while keeping their record spotless for the year.

Whitney Dunn added 24 points and Jada Maxwell who finished with 9.

On Friday night, the Lady Broncos used a stifling defense to force several turnovers in a decisive 61-32 victory over the Morgan Park Mustangs. The game had been scheduled for Dec. 13 but had been postponed.

The Lady Broncos led 34-14 at the half, as guard Brianna McDaniel exploded for 12 of her game-high 18 points over two quarters.

The Lady Broncos built leads in the second half of 53-22, 58-26, and 61-32 to close out the game.

Guard Jada Maxwell added 14 points.

On Dec. 18, Kenwood had dominated the Chicago Vocational Cavaliers 86-22 for their 11th straight win, as guard Whitney Dunn led all scorers with 22 points.

“It’s another game where we tried to prove a point,” said Dunn after the victory. “(We wanted to) make a statement (and) make a name for ourselves.”

