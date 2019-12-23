What’s Happening in Hyde Park on New Year’s Eve and Day

HERALD STAFF REPORT

As 2019 is coming to a close, Chicagoans throughout the city are planning to celebrate the new year and a new decade. Whether you’re partying with friends, trying to find dinner reservations, or trying to have a quiet night with takeout; local business in Hyde Park can fulfill your needs.

Instead of another “Best of the Year” or “Best of the Decade” list, the Hyde Park Herald has compiled a list of local restaurants and businesses that will accommodate your needs for the New Year whether it’s finding a place to eat or looking for a nice gift to take to your friend’s NYE celebration.

Bar Louie, 5500 S. South Shore Dr., will host a Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve party. Period-appropriate attire is “encouraged, but not required.” Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Tickets at barlouie.com/nye.

La Petite Folie, 1504 E. 55th St., will serve a four-course prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve. Seatings at 5:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Call (773) 493-1394 for reservations. New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu $85. The restaurant will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Nella Pizza e Pasta, 1125 E. 55th St., will be open on New Year’s Eve until 8 p.m. The restaurant will not be open on New Year’s Day.

Harper Foods, 1455 E 57th St., Open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with regular hours.

Salonica, 1440 E. 57th St., will be open on New Year’s Eve until 2 pm. New Year’s Day open.

Noodles Etc., 1333 E 57th St., will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St. will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed New Year’s Day.

Hyde Park Bank 57th St. Branch, 1311 E. 57th St., will be closing at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St., will be open for New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and closed on New Year’s Day. There is a holiday gift guide available in the store.

Seminary Co-Op, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave, will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boston Market, 1424 E. 53rd St. Unit 28, will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Philz Coffee, 1425 E. 53rd St., will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Papa Johns, 1418 E. 53rd St., will be operating on normal hours through the holidays.

Dunkin’ Donuts/ Baskin Robbins, 1418 E. 53rd St., will have normal hours for New Year’s Eve and Day.

Red Snapper, 1418 E. 53rd St., will operate at the normal hours of 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Mesler, 1401 E. 53rd St., will operate with normal hours on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Shinju Sushi, 1375 E. 53rd St., will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nathan’s, 1372 E. 53rd St., will be closed New Year’s Day.

The Sit Down, 1312 E. 53rd St., will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., will be open on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a special menu and New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Virtue Resturant, 1462 E 53rd St., will be open on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with a special menu. The restaurant will be closed on New Year’s Day.

herald@hpherald.com