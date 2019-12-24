Help celebrate Hyde Park’s first baby of 2020

Herald staff report

The New Year is just a week away. With it will come new resolutions, new laws and new members of Hyde Park’s community…including the first baby of 2020, who will be showered with gifts from the community and merchants.

Join the Herald in welcoming Hyde Park’s first baby of the year. It is an easy contest to enter – just let Nature take her course. The winning family must live in the area bounded by 47th Street to the north and 63rd Street on the south, from Cottage Grove Avenue to the lake.

When your baby is born in 2020, let the Herald know. The earliest child to arrive after New Year’s Eve will be crowned the winner and receive several prizes. The Herald will publish the name online as soon as we know it, and a story will be published in the Jan. 8 printed edition.

Numerous businesses are pitching in to help make Baby’s first days happy and to offer Mom and Dad a bit of a respite from changing diaper and midnight feedings. Among the gifts the first baby will receive are:

A gift basket for Hyde Park’s newest arrival filled with items, from knitted blanket and clothing to a wooden toy made by residents, as well as books and words of wisdom from residents, at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive.

A one-night stay getaway for parents or visiting relatives at the Hyatt Place Chicago, 5225 S. Harper Ave., 773-752-5300.

A delicious meal courtesy of Litehouse Whole Food and Grill, 1373 E. 53rd, 773-633-2587.

A freshly painted room for baby or Mom and Dad, courtesy of Will Davis and Company, Inc., The Paint Professionals, 773-721-6756

An early start for baby’s future with a gift certificate from Aldom Professional Accounting and Tax Service, 708-529-7303

