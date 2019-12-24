Special schedules in effect for public transportation during the holidays

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Chicagoans will be traveling in and out of the city during the holidays, for those trying to avoid the “Holiday Rush” or street traffic, public transportation will be the best option. Before setting out on the holidays, readers should know there will be slight changes in schedules and fares for Christmas Day and New Year’s.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will operate on a Sunday/holiday bus and rail schedule on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, there will be regular service for most of the day but there will be an increase in bus and rail service in the afternoon to accommodate those heading to the New Year’s Eve events such as the fireworks show at Navy Pier. On New Year’s Day, buses and trains will run on the Sunday/Holiday schedule. Call CTA at call 312-836-7000 or visit transitchicago.com for more information.

Metra has already adjusted schedules on all lines except the Heritage Corridor to add early afternoon departures from Metra’s downtown stations to accommodate workers and shoppers leaving downtown early. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, a Sunday/Holiday schedule will be in effect, and there will be no service on the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines on those days. Check the ride schedule each day at, metrarail.com/riding-metra/service-updates/2019-holiday-service-schedules

On New Year’s Eve, Metra will offer free rides on all trains arriving at or departing from Metra’s downtown stations after 6 p.m. On some lines, Metra will hold the last train of the evening for a later departure time to accommodate customers attending New Year’s Eve festivities downtown. Also, Metra will offer special holiday passes available for unlimited travel Dec. 24-25 ($10) and Jan 1 ($5).

