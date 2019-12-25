POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1:12 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a subject for trespassing at the University of Chicago Medical Center, 5656 S. Maryland Ave. During the arrest, another subject physically interfered with officers and was charged with battery.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 a.m., a wife punched her husband in the face during the course of a verbal argument at the Center for Care and Discovery but fled before police were called.

