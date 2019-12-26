Elections Board grants Rush challenger’s subpoenas; circulator and notary expected to testify
By AARON GETTINGER
Staff writer
The Illinois State Board of Elections has allowed two of congressional candidate Sarah Gad’s six subpoenas for testimony from a petition circulator and notary public working for Rep. Bobby Rush’s (D-1st) re-election campaign.
J. Michael Tecson will hold a hearing on “all remaining matters in this case” on Friday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Suite 14-100. In a Dec. 26 email to Gad and Rush’s attorney Scott Erdman, Tecson said he may “issue an order accordingly” if he decides the pending motion to dismiss “are dispositive of the remaining issues.”
Harvey Cook circulated more than 40 petition sheets for Rush upon which his signatures differ from the one on his voter registration card; some sheets also lack a date or affidavit or list an incorrect address. Gad’s campaign subpoenaed his testimony and an examination of his driver’s license or other government-issued identification.
Darva Watkins was the notary for 267 petition sheets to which Gad’s campaign objects because of substantial noncompliance with the state election code “or a demonstrable pattern of tampering, fraud and/or notary misconduct.” Gad’s campaign argues that Watkins notarized undated and improperly labeled or verified sheets and subpoenaed her testimony and records.
The state denied subpoenas for 4 other circulators who contributed 20 sheets Gad challenged over absent affidavits or dates, incorrect residences, duplicate page numbers or Watkins’ alleged misconduct, all because Watkins notarized them and has been ordered to testify.
In a statement, Gad said: “I am glad that the Board of Elections took our objections seriously. We’ve been saying from day 1 that the intent behind our objections is to restore integrity to the democratic process, and this is definitely a step in that direction.”
Rush’s campaign declined to comment. He has represented the 1st District, which covers all of Hyde Park-Kenwood except a small area of East Hyde Park, in Congress since 1993.
Kenneth B. Newman
December 26, 2019 @ 7:57 pm
Bobby Rush has served his district well, but its time to retire….The 1st District needs a Congressman/woman with energy, one who recognizes the issues and who visits ALL of the district regularly… and who will be a fighter for ALL the problems that this district currently has, from jobs that have to be created, to making public education a priority, to park land that has to be saved, and the VERY high water of Lake Michigan which is causing millions of dollars of damage every day, so much damage that the CPD will be paying for this nature situation for decades…..
Richard D. Holton
December 26, 2019 @ 8:21 pm
People are tired of Mr. Rush’s blatant disregard for housing, property tax & election laws. He has misused & manipulated his 26 year tenure, to serve his own personal agenda, instead of that of his constituents. It’s time for integrity & effectiveness to serve this multicultural district, for real. Thanks to Ms. Gad.
Maura Anthony Williams
December 26, 2019 @ 11:50 pm
The fact that this challenge has gotten this far is telling. The fact that a law student is behind all of this is just epic.
jay withers
December 27, 2019 @ 1:02 am
That photo is vicious. Is the HPH republican-owned?
Randall Weissman
December 27, 2019 @ 11:39 am
I was trying to convey her thoughtfulness, but clearly I didn’t succeed. I have removed that photo, and will choose a more traditional one next time.
RW