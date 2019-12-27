Help us celebrate Hyde Park’s first baby of 2020

Herald staff report

The New Year is just a week away. With it will come new resolutions, new laws and new members of Hyde Park’s community…including the first baby of 2020, who will be showered with gifts from the community and merchants.

Join the Herald in welcoming Hyde Park’s first baby of the year. It is an easy contest to enter – just let Nature take her course. The winning family must live in the area bounded by 47th Street to the north and 63rd Street on the south, from Cottage Grove Avenue to the lake.

When your baby is born in 2020, let the Herald know by calling us at 773-643-8533, ext.129. The earliest child to arrive after New Year’s Eve will be crowned the winner and receive several prizes. The Herald will publish the name online as soon as we know it, and a story will be published in the Jan. 8 printed edition.

Numerous businesses are pitching in to help make Baby’s first days happy and to offer Mom and Dad a bit of a respite from changing diaper and midnight feedings. Among the gifts the first baby will receive are: