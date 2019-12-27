Kenwood girls stay undefeated with 74 – 43 victory in Bloomington tournament

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

Thanks to 20 points, 3 assist and 3 steals by

The Kenwood Lady Broncos defeated the Little Giants of Canton

High School 74 – 43 on Thursday in the G1-State Farm Classic in Bloomington to improve their record to 14-0 on the season.

“It was the first round of the State Farm Classic, and there were good

teams out here,” said Kenwood Head Coach Andre Lewis, but warned that the team’s next opponent boasts a 13-0 record.

In their opening game against Canton High School, sophomore guard Brianna McDaniel and junior forward Zoe Belcher led the way in the first half. Belcher tallied 11 of her 15 points in the first half, and McDaniel added 10 more.

After Belcher and McDaniel’s productive first half, Dunn caught fire in the 3rd quarter, exploding for 12 of her game-high 20 points, as Kenwood’s stifling defense forced the Little Giants into 15 second half turnovers.

Lewis pointed out that Kenwood’s next opponent is 13 – 0 Civic Memorial High School out of Bethalto, IL, a team the Broncos beat in the tournament last year.

Civic Memorial will again feature two dynamic players – Anna Hall, who was first team All-State last year, and Kourtland Tyrus, who was named to the all-State second team.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 20 points.

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 15 points.

Zoe Belcher, Kenwood, 15 points.