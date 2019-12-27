Rep. Tarver’s gun license case is continued until Jan. 27

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) has a court hearing on Jan. 27 as case discovery continues after his November arrest for an issue with his concealed carry license (CCL).

The police had stopped Tarver on Nov 18 at 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. for a faulty headlight and had discovered the problem with his CCL in the subsequent investigation.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge James R. Brown presided at the Chicago Police Court Branch 35, 727 E. 111th St. Tarver’s attorney, Keenan Saulter, said Tarver had no comment.

Tarver has maintained that the arrest was based on an error in paperwork. Film footage of the arrest obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request appears to support Tarver’s assertion.

In the footage, Tarver can be heard telling the officers that he had spoken with the Illinois State Police in Springfield during the General Assembly’s veto session earlier in the month.

Tarver told the officers: “I got a letter about my CCL being revoked. He said, ‘Your FOID expired.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so.’ So, then he texted me and said, ‘No, your FOID expired. Call the office, and go online and apply.’ So, I did. Then he called me and said, ‘We put it in, and you’re good on Monday.’”

