No date set for when Blackstone Library will begin opening on Sundays

Every Chicago Public Library branch is to begin opening on Sundays in 2020, but the system has no starting date for the Blackstone Branch in Kenwood.

A library spokeswoman told a Herald reporter to check back in February for an update. Twelve of the 81 branch locations are already open on Sunday, with the rest of the branches set to open throughout the year.

Establishing Sunday hours has been a priority for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose November-passed budget marginally increased real estate taxes to pay for the expanded hours. In a statement, she said Chicago’s libraries are key to connecting residents with “rich, engaging and safe environments where they can be empowered to explore their passions and develop their talent.”

“Every hour a library is open is another hour when patrons of all ages can come in to continue learning and growing in a safe, helpful environment,” added Library Commissioner Andrea Telli.

Opened in 1904 and renovated in 2017, the Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., is currently open from noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

