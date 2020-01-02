Alan Mora Dobry, 92; was 1st independent Democratic committeeman in 5th Ward

By AARON GETTINGER

Alan Mora Dobry, an ally to independent Hyde Park Democrats who became the first non-Machine 5th Ward committeeman in 1976, died of natural causes on Dec. 29. He was 92.

Educated at Chicago Public Schools and the University of Chicago, Dobry eventually earned a doctorate in chemistry and worked on fertilizers at Amoco Oil for more than 30 years, where he served as president of his union. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois Friedberg-Dobry, who ran his committeeman’s office and taught at the University of Chicago and Columbia College, and by daughters Judy and Shoshanah Dobry.

A service in his memory is planned for Friday, Jan. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive.

He and Lois began their political life as nonpartisan poll watchers in Uptown in the 1940s, when they were in college. In 1959, he became a precinct captain in Hyde Park, supporting the early campaigns of Abner Mikva, who later became a congressman and White House Counsel. They also became active in the local chapter of Independent Voters of Illinois (IVI).

While Ald. Leon Despres (5th) led the opposition to Mayor Richard J. Daley and his machine organization in City Council, the 5th Ward Democratic organization was still under the control of an organization man, Marshall Korshak, when Despres left office in 1975.

“For years, the independents have been able to carry the 5th Ward,” Dobry observed after his win in 1976, when Korshak retired. “They’ve made it clear time and time again that they don’t want Daley, but Daley has always controlled the political organization. The Daley Machine wasn’t entitled to its claim that it represented the 5th Ward.”

Dobry defeated Korshak’s candidate, Michael Igoe, and received the IVI’s endorsement.

“The IVI rarely involves itself in races for committeeman because of the non-partisan character of the organization,” wrote the Herald’s reporter, David Axelrod, before the election. “However, the group is expected to accept the local chapter’s decision.” As chapter president Sam Ackerman explained, “The odds generally favor a regular organization candidate in an election like this one, but, because of the independent nature of the 5th Ward, I think Alan could win.”

The results were too close to call by Herald press time the night of the election, but Axelrod announced Dobry’s 72-vote win the next week, 4,793-4,721. He credited Dobry’s win over Igoe to Dobry’s endorsement of incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Metcalfe (D-1st), while Igoe endorsed Metcalfe’s primary challenger, Erwin France, who had worked as Daley’s assistant.

“A largely unknown, under-financed, independent candidate for committeeman stands to lose against the well-financed effort of a regular organization candidate in an election open only to Democrats,” Axelrod reported. “Dobry was willing to make the race because he believed that, by forcing the regular organization to commit their troops to a committeeman’s election, he was taking some heat off Metcalfe.”

When he and one other committeeman voted against Daley for another term as head of the Cook County Central Democratic Committee, Daley insisted on a roll call vote “to identify the ingrates,” Dobry recalled in April 1976.

Daley died later that year. Michael Bilandic succeeded him as mayor, but he got only 30% of the Hyde Park vote in the April 1977 special election primary in which Harold Washington, Metcalfe’s eventual successor in Congress, also ran. Dobry said the results meant that the machine had lost its power base in the 5th Ward, though he was only narrowly re-elected in 1980. Dobry staunchly supported Washington’s own mayoral election in 1983.

By 1984, the machine no longer ran its own candidate against Dobry. He was described in “Chicago Politics Ward by Ward,” published in 1988, as “the most unlikely of Democratic committeemen.” Author David K. Fremon noted that Dobry did not maintain an office out of his conviction that aldermen are people’s elected representatives and the ones to whom they should take their problems.

“Dobry’s platform is anathema to the typical ward committeeman,” Fremon wrote. Dobry called for an end to the slating of candidates — which the Cook County Democratic Party continues to do — and of patronage. Other local politicians doled out the jobs in the 5th Ward which would otherwise have been his prerogative to distribute.

“I hate to disappoint them, but I’m not in the patronage business,” Dobry said in 1976. “I’m not planning to take over the (Hyde Park-Kenwood Community) Conference, the 5th Ward Citizens Committee, the South East Chicago Commission or The Woodlawn Organization.”

“I see the position as a way of getting involved in the process of government from the ground level,” he said in a 1989 Herald profile, though he continually found it difficult to assure constituents that his organization was not a part of the regular Democratic organization.

Dobry spoke of “the Harold Washington era” in retrospect two years after the mayor’s death, calling him responsible for the independent reform movement: “He is the reason that most Chicago politicians believe that they must portray the independent reformist to be successful. Washington was also responsible for showing the city that multi-racial unity is necessary for reform.”

He was also a longtime supporter of Toni Preckwinkle’s political career, supporting her insurgent aldermanic elections in 1983 and 1987. But his actions during her successful 1991 campaign, when she beat incumbent Ald. Timothy Evans (4th), preceded the end of his political career. Special interest groups and the state party chairman called for his resignation after he was caught distributing unsigned racist and anti-semitic flyers erroneously attacking Preckwinkle for having a white, Jewish husband.

Dobry, who was Jewish himself, said he had been incensed by the posters and wanted others to react to them as he had. He admitted to “a bad blunder” but refused to resign. Preckwinkle would go on to ban him from her campaign. He announced that December that he would not seek re-election in 1992.

Preckwinkle would go on to lead the 4th Ward Democratic organization before becoming the county executive in 2010 and the county party head in 2018. Dobry eventually was succeeded as committeeman in the 5th Ward by Ald. Leslie Hairston, who was elected to City Council in 1999 and to the party committee in 2000.

Preckwinkle and Hairston both praised Dobry in statements after his death. Preckwinkle, who met the Dobrys as a college student at the U. of C. through the IVI, recalled that he was the only white committeeman to endorse Washington in 1977 and 1983.

“Alan Dobry was there for me from the beginning. He helped me to craft the strategy that elected me 5th Ward alderman in 1999 and committeeman in 2000,” Hairston said. “He and Lois worked with me tirelessly every day to make sure I was meeting the right people and reaching out to voters. They also helped me to understand the workings of the machine and why it was important to be an independent and represent the views and voices of my constituency.”

In 1996, the Dobrys helped Barack Obama, then an Illinois Senate candidate, get all his primary opponents knocked off the ballot through petition challenges. In a July 2008 story by the Public Radio Exchange, they noted their continued support for him but expressed apprehension about his close relationships with establishment politicians.

“We got him elected as an anti-machine independent, and he has now cozied up to the machine,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to vote Republican or work for the Republicans, but I’m less enthusiastic about Barack than when I saw him as an anti-machine independent.”

(Lois, in turn, said that Obama’s agenda had not changed over his political career but that he “learned what you have to do to get some of it through.” Timuel Black, who also was interviewed, called Lois a realist and Alan a purist.)

Dobry was also heavily involved in community work outside of politics. He served as president of the Hyde Park High School parent-teacher association and of the former Hyde Park Co-op. He was an advocate for Jackson Park and Promontory Point and an avid gardener, music-lover and cyclist, riding a bike he owned and maintained for 60 years. He also maintained a 24-unit apartment building in Englewood and, for more than 40 years, was a member of the Yavneh minyan at U. of C. Hillel.

The bereaved ask that mourners give to the Hyde Park charity of their choice in his memory.

