Kenwood girls lose first games of the year

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood girls basketball team suffered through a rough weekend at the G1 State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington, IL.

The Lady Broncos’ 14-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night when civic Memorial High School defeated them 64 – 60. That loss was compounded Saturday afternoon at the hands of Richwoods High School in a 70 – 49 loss, but they bounced back on Sunday with a 70 – 60 victory over Kankakee High School.

Kenwood coach Andre Lewis had expressed some concerns after the Lady Broncos racked up their 14th straight win on Dec. 26, defeating Canton High School 74 – 43.

Lewis had pointed out that the tournament had several good teams, including Civic Memorial which was 13 – 0 going into the game against Kenwood. Despite the fact that the Broncos had defeated Civic the previous year, Lewis was wary of the Lady Eagles’ two stars: Anna Hall, who was first team All-State last year, and Kourtland Tyrus, who was named to the all-State second team.

The coach proved prophetic, as the Lady Eagles built an 11-point halftime lead. The Lady Broncos fought valiantly, but sophomore guard Brianna McDaniel’s team-high 17 points were not to prevent Kenwood from suffering its first loss of the season.

On Saturday, the Lady Broncos experienced a huge meltdown, losing by 21 points to Richwoods High. The second and third quarters proved to be Kenwood’s downfall, as they were outscored by 26 points in those periods.

In the loss to Richwoods, Kenwood sophomore Brianna McDaniel scored a team high 27 points on 13 of 25 shooting from the field.

Whitney Dunn scored a game-high 30 points in Sunday’s win over Kankakee, and Brianna McDaniel added 24 points, giving the Lady Broncos a 2 – 2 record for the tournament filled with tough teams.

The Lady Broncos are now 15-2 on the season.