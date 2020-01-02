Parent Support Network will host conversation on social justice and equity

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Parent Support Network, a volunteer organization for parents with children in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods, will host a conversation about social justice and equity on Jan. 12.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Quaker House, 5615 S. Woodlawn Ave., the Parent Support Network is encouraging families to come watch one episode of the “America to Me” docu-series, a documentary that follows the lives of students, families, faculty and administration at Oak Park and River Forest High School for an academic year, and discuss it.

The program will cost $5, and childcare will be provided for an additional $5 per child, the organization asks that participants bring cash for the babysitter. For more information and to RSVP send an email to Sisa Renie, Parent Support Network’s treasurer, at sisapon@gmail.com.