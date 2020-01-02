Virginia Parr, 82

Long-time Hyde Park volunteer and mother of HPNC official

Virginia Helen Parr moved to Hyde Park in 2003 and immediately began a lengthy avocation of volunteering at various book groups and neighborhood schools. She is the mother of Sarah Diwan long-time official at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 23, 1937, Ms Parr died peacefully at her home on Christmas Eve. She had graduated from Oberlin College in 1959. She completed a Masters Degree at University Michigan in 1961 and a Masters in Library Science at University of Oregon in 1973. She was a librarian at the University of Oregon from 1973 to 1981 and University of Cincinnati from 1981 until her retirement in 2002.

Virginia was a founding editor in 1979 of the Journal of Behavioral and Social Sciences Librarianship and contributed several articles to professional journals. She volunteered for mental health groups in Eugene between 1971 and ‘79, served on the Board of the Eugene (OR) Junior Symphony Association from 1979 to ‘82, and a member of the Eugene, OR League of Women Voters. Virginia was a member of the Association of College and Research Librarians of The American Library Association (ALA) and held various committee offices between 1981 and `92.

While living in Cincinnati, Virginia was a devoted grandma to her oldest granddaughter, Cecily Clark. Since moving to Hyde Park in 2003, Virginia was involved in several book groups, and the University of Chicago Service League. She volunteered for her Chicago grandchildren’s schools, 4th on 53rd, and became “Grandma Ginny” to many young children in Hyde Park when she regularly led story time and handed out stickers to the little ones in her daughter Sarah Diwan’s home daycare Baby PhD.

Virginia was an avid reader, a lover of the arts, had an intelligent wit and was a world traveler with deep appreciation of diverse world cultures. In her later years she especially enjoyed sharing her love of travel with her children, nephews, and grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Ms Diwan of Hyde Park, David Lickey of Portland, OR, and Rachel Hamilton of Cincinnati, and by her six grandchildren: Cecily Clark, Sarita and Sonali Diwan, and Isabel, Emma, and Luke Lickey. She is also survived by her brother David Parr and nephews Thomas and John Parr.

Friends of Virginia and her family are invited to attend an informal memorial gathering that will be held between 3-5 pm on Saturday, Jan. 4 in the solarium level of the Promontory Building, 5532 South Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60637. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club or the Blackstone Public Library.