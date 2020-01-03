‘Chicago Fire’ filming to disrupt parking in Hyde Park next week

HERALD STAFF REPORT

“Chicago Fire” will be filming in Hyde Park next week, creating no-parking zones throughout the neighborhood.

The east side of South Dorchester Avenue from address number 5429 to number 5441 will be closed to parking from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Both sides of South Dorchester from 5425 south to 54th Place will be closed to parking from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, as will both sides of 1400 block of East 54th Place and the west side of Blackstone Avenue between 54th Street and 54th Place.

Both sides of South Hyde Park Boulevard from number 5240 to number 5410 will be closed to parking from Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m., as will both sides of 53rd Street between Cornell Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.

The east side of Greenwood Avenue from 54th Place to address number 5464 will be closed to parking from Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The west side of University Avenue from 54th Place to 55th Street, the south side of 54th Place from University Avenue to number 1177, the east side of Greenwood Avenue from 54th Place to number 5470 and both sides of 55th Street from Greenwood to University avenues will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. through 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The 5400 block of South Greenwood Avenue will be fully closed from 6 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

