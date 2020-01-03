Help the Herald and Hyde Park welcome the first baby of the year

Herald staff report

It is now 2020, and the Herald is still waiting to learn the identity of the first Hyde Park baby of 2020.

Did you have a baby? How about your neighbor? There’s no entry fee. Just contact the Herald by calling us at 773-643-8533, ext.129, to let us know when your child was born. The earliest child to arrive after New Year’s Eve will be crowned the winner and receive several prizes. The winning family must live in the area bounded by 47th Street to the north and 63rd Street on the south, and from Cottage Grove to the lake.

Numerous businesses are pitching in to make Baby’s first days happy and to offer Mom and Dad a bit of a respite from changing diaper and midnight feedings. Among the gifts the first baby will receive are: