Help the Herald and Hyde Park welcome the first baby of the year
Herald staff report
It is now 2020, and the Herald is still waiting to learn the identity of the first Hyde Park baby of 2020.
Did you have a baby? How about your neighbor? There’s no entry fee. Just contact the Herald by calling us at 773-643-8533, ext.129, to let us know when your child was born. The earliest child to arrive after New Year’s Eve will be crowned the winner and receive several prizes. The winning family must live in the area bounded by 47th Street to the north and 63rd Street on the south, and from Cottage Grove to the lake.
Numerous businesses are pitching in to make Baby’s first days happy and to offer Mom and Dad a bit of a respite from changing diaper and midnight feedings. Among the gifts the first baby will receive are:
- A gift basket for Hyde Park’s newest arrival filled with items, from knitted blanket and clothing to a wooden toy made by residents, as well as books and words of wisdom from residents, at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive.
- A one-night stay getaway at the Hyatt Place Chicago, 5225 S. Harper Ave., 773-752-5300.
- A delicious meal courtesy of Litehouse Whole Food and Grill, 1373 E. 53rd, 773-633-2587.
- A freshly painted room for baby or Mom and Dad, courtesy of Will Davis and Company, Inc., The Paint Professionals, 773-721-6756
- An early start for baby’s future with a gift certificate from Aldom Professional Accounting and Tax Service, 708-529-7303