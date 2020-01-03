Three Hyde Park Schools listed as ‘underutilized’ by CPS

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

On Friday, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) identified over 200 schools in the district as being underutilized according to Chalkbeat Chicago. In Hyde Park, Kozminski, Reavis and Hyde Park Academy were labeled as underutilized.

According to the report, Kozminski is only utilizing 36% of its space; it has 261 students but has space for 720. Reavis is at 36% with 267 students enrolled and space for 750. Hyde Park Academy is, also, at 36% of utilization with 747 students enrolled with space for 2,052.

Space utilization captures usage of a school building during the academic year based on classroom space and 20th day enrollment, according to CPS. The information is one way the district measures how a school building is used. The district does not use condition of facilities, long-term enrollment and demographic trends and a school building’s ability to accommodate special academic programming in their space utilization calculations.

The recent data that CPS released on Friday, does not include Pre-K programs, cluster program and CPS changed the efficiency rate. Schools are labeled as efficient if it is from 70 – 110 percent of ideal capacity, while schools above 110 are considered overcrowded and those under 70 percent are considered underutilized.

A school’s space utilization is determined to be efficient if it is from 70-110 percent of ideal capacity. Schools above 110 percent are considered overcrowded, and schools below 70 percent are considered underutilized.

“As part of a state-mandated process, the district posted its annual space utilization file which provides schools and district leaders with an understanding of how school communities are using their buildings,” said Emily Bolton, Director of Media Communications and Strategy at CPS.

“The district is committed to making data accessible and space utilization represents one of the many resources the district has available for stakeholders to learn more about the schools in their communities,” she continued.

In the past, this data has been used as a justification to close four high schools in Englewood (Harper, Hope, TEAM Englewood and Robeson). In Hyde Park, it has been used to close schools like Canter Middle School, according to a Herald article in 2016.

s.smylie@hpherald.com