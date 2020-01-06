Decision on Rush petitions challenge expected Thursday
HERALD STAFF REPORT
The Illinois State Board of Elections will announce its decision in Sarah Gad’s challenge of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s (1st) petitions during its board meeting on Jan. 9 in Chicago.
The Board is due to certify the March 17 primary election ballot on that date.
J. Michael Tecson, an officer with the Elections Board, held a hearing on the matter on Jan. 3. He subpoenaed two of Rush’s campaign workers, a notary public and a petition circulator, over Gad’s challenges.