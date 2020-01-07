Help us find and congratulate Hyde Park’s first baby of 2020

Herald staff report

We’re well into the New Year, and Hyde Park’s first baby is still something of a mystery. The neighborhood’s first new resident will be showered with gifts from the community and merchants.

Join the Herald in welcoming him or her. The only rule is that the winning family must live in the area bounded by 47th Street to the north and 63rd Street on the south, from Cottage Grove Avenue to the lake.

If your baby was born in the last few days, let the Herald know by calling us at 773-643-8533, ext.129. The earliest child to arrive after New Year’s Eve will be crowned the winner and receive several prizes. The Herald will publish the name online as soon as we know it, and a story will be published in the first printed edition after that.

Numerous businesses are pitching in to help make Baby’s first days happy and to offer the parents a bit of a respite from changing diaper and midnight feedings. Among the gifts the first baby will receive are:

A gift basket for Hyde Park’s newest arrival filled with items, from knitted blanket and clothing to a wooden toy made by residents, as well as books and words of wisdom from residents, at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive.

A one-night stay getaway for parents or visiting relatives at the Hyatt Place Chicago, 5225 S. Harper Ave., 773-752-5300.

A delicious meal courtesy of Litehouse Whole Food and Grill, 1373 E. 53 rd , 773-633-2587.

, 773-633-2587. A handmade baby quilt and a handmade bib and burp cloth set courtesy of the Lakeside Quilting Guild.

A freshly painted room for baby or Mom and Dad, courtesy of Will Davis and Company, Inc., The Paint Professionals, 773-721-6756

An early start for baby’s future with a gift certificate from Aldom Professional Accounting and Tax Service, 708-529-7303

herald@hpherald.com