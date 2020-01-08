Birds likely to avoid ‘windowless’ OPC

To the Editor:

In a recent Herald letter, the author said that the museum building in the Obama Presidential Center might be dangerous to migrating birds that would tend to fly into it.

It is true that birds tend to fly into tall buildings, but that happens mainly with glass buildings. Because the windows are transparent, the birds do not see the buildings as a barrier.

See a Tribune article on birds flying into buildings: https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-met-migratory-bird-collisions-chicago-20190402-story.html

The Obama museum will have almost no windows. It would be seen as a barrier, and birds would not be likely to fly into it.

Eleanor Hall