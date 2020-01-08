Kenwood boys team falls to Simeon 70-55 at home

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood boys basketball team fell to 5 – 10 on the season after a 70-55 loss to Simeon Career Academy on Tuesday night at Kenwood Gymnasium.

Both teams were trying to improve their records in the Red South conference standings, but the Wolverines offense was just too much for the Broncos to overcome.

“I thought we came out with real good energy,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos. “Shortly after that, the energy kind of fizzled out.”

The Broncos matched the Wolverines basket for basket in the early part of the first quarter. Brown pointed out that several Bronco poor offensive possessions turned the tide for his team.

William Bishop-Green tallied 8 points in the half which ended with the Broncos trailing 36 – 13.

In the second half, the Wolverines were led by the offense of DePaul University commit Ahamad Bynum. He scorched the Broncos for a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and eight consecutive free-throws down the stretch.

The Broncos hurt themselves when they were assessed six technical fouls for questioning the officials’ calls during the closing part of the game.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Ahamad Bynum, Simeon, 24 points

Darnell King, Kenwood, 17 points.

