Police announce CAPS sector meetings for Hyde Park, Kenwood beats

The Chicago Police have scheduled sector meetings for the beats in the 2nd District ahead of monthly Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meetings that will kick off next month.

Sector 20, which includes Kenwood’s Beat 222, will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Sector 30, including Hyde Park’s beats 233, 234 and 235, will meet on Thursday, Jan. 30. Both meetings are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the 2nd District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave.

The CAPS office is available to answer any questions at 312-747-5109.

The CAPS meeting for Beat 222 in 2020 will continue to meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave., beginning on Feb. 11.

The meeting for Beat 233, which covers Washington Park and the area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, will meet on the first Thursday of the month, beginning on Feb. 6, at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive. The meeting for beats 234 and 235, covering the rest of Hyde Park, will meet on the second Thursday of the month at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., beginning on Feb. 13.

