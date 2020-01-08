POLICE BLOTTER

Police warn about connected robberies in Hyde Park

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police are warning the 2nd District residents and businesses about similar robberies that occurred on Friday, Jan. 3, in Hyde Park, in which three to four Black men exited a vehicle, approached a victim on foot and demanded property before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The first incident happened on the 5300 block of South Dorchester Avenue at 2 a.m. A 24-year-old man was walking when four offenders exited a parked black vehicle and struck him in the neck. He gave them money and property before they fled south on Dorchester. The victim declined medical treatment.

The second incident happened on the 5400 block of South Blackstone Avenue at 9:15 p.m. A 40-year-old woman and her husband were walking southbound when three offenders exited a beige sedan, threatened and robbed her before fleeing west on 54th Street. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody in either incident. To give information, call the Detectives Bureau at 312-747-8380.

Police urge citizens to be aware of surroundings and report suspicious activity. If confronted, stay calm, remember unique physical characteristics and do not pursue a fleeing assailant. Request contact information from any witnesses, dial 9-1-1 immediately and stay on the scene when possible.

The University of Chicago Police Department reported the following incidents as having occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., two known suspects robbed a 49-year-old woman of packages containing clothing from a parking lot at 1240 E. 47th St. before fleeing in their car. Detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3:38 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a motorist for a DUI, driving with a suspended license and other related violations at 5100 S. Lake Park Ave.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m., one roommate allegedly pushed a 20-year-old woman several times during a verbal dispute on the 900 block of East 52nd Street, though the victim was not injured.

