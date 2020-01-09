Lady Broncos end losing streak with an 88-15 victory over South Shore

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos ended their three-game losing streak Wednesday night, with an 88 – 15 victory over South Shore International High School at Kenwood Gymnasium.

Prior to the game, the Lady Broncos junior varsity team made history with a 73 – 1 victory over South Shore’s JV team, providing added motivation for varsity.

“We were trying to score 80 or more points,” said guard Breeyona Burrell, who led all scorers with 16 points. “We wanted to do better than JV.”

And that they did, outscoring South Shore’s 21-7 in the first quarter, 29-2 in the second quarter, 25-4 in the third quarter, and 13-2 in the fourth to reach the final score.

“It’s (an) important (victory) because we are going (into) conference (play),” Burrell said.

The Lady Broncos dominated South Shore on both ends of the floor. Kenwood applied pressure defense throughout the game, generating multiple steals that led to points off of turnovers. They also drained several big three-pointers down the stretch to help put away the game.

With the victory, the Lady Broncos improved to 16-3 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Breeyona Burrell, Kenwood, 16 points.