Kenwood boys basketball team falls to top ranked Curie, 74-46 on the road

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

After suffering a tough loss on their home floor on Tuesday night against the Simeon Wolverines, the Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team dropped another game on the season, with a 74-46 loss to the number one ranked team in the city: “The Curie Condors.”

“It was very important we (got the win tonight),” said Ramean Hinton, star player of the Condors. “We are one of the top school’s in the city.”

The Broncos had no answer for the Condors offense, as they would build leads of 15 (37-22), 16 (41-25), and 19 (44-25) to close out the half.

Curie’s talented transfer Saiveon Williams lead the way, scoring 11 of his game high 17 points in the first half.

“I’m very impressed with him,” said coach Mike Oliver of Curie, about his new talented transfer. “He’s (a) new kid here in Chicago playing for a scholarship and I want him to do well.”

Oliver said he was very proud of how his team played on Thursday night, and by it being a rivalry game it made the win a bit more sweeter.

“(We’re) Trying to go 9-0 in the conference (play),” Curie guard Phil Berryhill said.

Although coach Oliver and the Condors experience offensive success over four periods of play, the Broncos as a whole struggled to get anything going offensively.

The lone bright spot for the Broncos offense was Roland McCoy’s team high 15 points.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 15 points.

Saiveon Williams, Curie, 17 points.

Phil Berryhill, Curie, 6 points, 2 three-pointers.

