Rep. Tarver to host conversation on solar and green energy on Monday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

State Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th) will hold a community conversation on solar and green energy — including the Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Acts (CEJA), which is currently before the legislature — on Monday, Jan. 13, at his district office, 1303 E. 53rd St.

“As we continue our efforts at the capitol to explore and support new renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, I think it’s important that we have conversations in our district about how these new technologies can impact our communities for the better,” Tarver in a statement. “This type of discussion allows for more education and information on how renewable energy can help reduce utility bills and create a healthier environment for all Illinoisans.”

“This discussion can help dispel some of the myths about green energy, and allow local residents to ask questions about how renewable energy and CEJA could benefit them,” said Tarver. “I strongly encourage anyone who is interested in solar or green energy to join me and these community green energy organizations for this discussion and to learn more.”

Vote Solar, a nonpartisan, pro-solar power advocacy group involved in state politics nationwide, and Blacks in Green, a Chicago-based organization that works to design and develop green infrastructure in African American communities, are partnering with Tarver in the effort.

Tarver represents southern Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue in Springfield.

Both Tarver and Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), who represents the rest of Hyde Park-Kenwood in the Illinois House, are co-sponsoring the CEJA. State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) is co-sponsoring the Senate version.

