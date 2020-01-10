Seven Kenwood Academy Students receive full-tuition scholarships through Posse Foundation

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Seven Kenwood Academy students accepted offers to go to elite colleges and universities throughout the country with a full tuition scholarship granted by the Posse Foundation.

The Posse winners and the college or university that they will attend in the fall are:

● Brice Roundtree, Cornell University

● Courtney Wilson, Agnes Scott College

● Imani Joseph, Oberlin College

● Jonathan Williams, Pomona College

● Thalia Myers-Cohen, Middlebury College

● Valentina Turner, Agnes Scott College

● Lauren Weaver, University of Michigan

Each Posse Scholar will have a cohort of students from schools throughout the city, with whom they will spend time throughout the rest of their senior year and over the summer, to prepare them to go to their new campuses with and take on the challenges of higher education.

s.smylie@hpherald.com