Welcome to the neighborhood, Wesley.

Herald staff report

The Herald’s “First Baby of 2020 Contest” has a winner. Wesley Patton arrived on Jan. 3. Wesley and his family – Dad Jay, Mom Mary and Sister Penelope – will receive numerous gifts from neighbors and businesses in Hyde Park at a gathering at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive, next week. Watch lots of photos and details after the ceremony.

“I saw the posting before he was born, and thought we might have a chance to win,” Mary told the Herald . “But I thought it might be too late on Jan. 3, But you posted again, and it wasn’t too late, obviously.”

