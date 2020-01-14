Detectives seek help in identifying suspects from Jan. 3 robbery

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Chicago Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects who robbed a woman on Jan. 3 and subsequently used her credit card for purchases at local restaurants.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, the 40-year-old woman and her husband were walking on the 5400 block of South Blackstone Avenue when the three suspects left a parked beige sedan, approached and threatened her. She gave them property, and they fled westbound on 54th Street, leaving her uninjured.

Those with any information can contact the Area Central Detectives Bureau at 312-744-8380 or leave a tip anonymously at www.CPDTip.com.

