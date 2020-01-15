Kenwood loses squeaker to #4 Bogan 71 – 68

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

After suffering a blowout loss to #1 Curie on Jan. 9, the Kenwood Broncos bounced back at home to battle #4 Bogan down to the wire, only to come up short 71 – 68.

“Maybe we came in (tonight and) under estimated them,” said Arthur Goodwin, head coach of the Bogan Bengals. “I don’t know what they were thinking. I told them it was going to be a tough game.”

Goodwin said he thought the game against the Broncos not only was going to be a battle, but that they would have match-up problems with Kenwood’s senior forward Darnell King.

King, who topped the Broncos in scoring with 16 points, led the Broncos to a 13 -13 tie at the end of the first quarter. But the Bengals responded, outscoring the Broncos by 10 points in the second quarter, powered by seniors Antoine Boxton and Scott Lanier who each scored eight points in the first half. Kenwood kept up its intensity in the second half, but still finished the third quarter trailing by 10 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos defense amped up its pressure and forced several turnovers that led to fast break points. Kenwood pulled to within striking distance of the Bengals at 65-61 after two clutch free throws by senior Roland McCoy with 1:58 remaining to play.

The Broncos continued to pressure the Bengals, and with 1:10 left to play, a lay-up by King and two more free throws by McCoy tied the game at 65.

Confusion over a foul called in the last minute put Bogan in the bonus when it was discovered that a clerical error meant the Broncos had committed seven fouls, not the six they thought.

Bogan’s Darion Jones made both free throws, giving his team a 67-65 lead. Bogan scored on two more free throws and a field goal to make the score 71 – 65.

The Broncos made a last-ditch push, but a long-three pointer by King was all they could score, leaving them trailing by three points. effort in the final seconds. Draining

With the loss, the Broncos fell to 2-5 in conference play and will play neighborhood rivals Hyde Park Academy on Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Kenwood gymnasium. Thursday’s game is dubbed “the Battle of Hyde Park” after the Thunderbirds gained bragging rights with a 68-65 win over the Broncos last January on their home floor.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Antoine Bloxton, Bogan, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Darrion Jones, Bogan, 16 pts, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals

Darnell King, Kenwood, 16 points.