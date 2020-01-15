POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Jan. 6, at 8:06 p.m., a UCPD officer detained a motorist at 1300 E. 55th St. after he struck a median pedestrian crossing sign (he said he was trying to avoid another driver who came into his lane). He was cited for driving to the left of center and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9:05 p.m. the UCPD arrested a suspect who placed a victim in fear of bodily harm at the Comer Children’s Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave. The suspect was additionally charged with an active Will County warrant.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:25 a.m., a subject took merchandise from a store at 1554 E. 55th St., the address of Walgreens Pharmacy, without paying and was arrested by the UCPD.

On Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m., an 18-year-old was walking on the 4800 block of South Kimbark Avenue when he noticed a vehicle following him. Two men approached, displayed weapons and demanded his personal belongings, going through his pockets and taking his property. The offenders ran eastbound from the scene. Officers canvassed and arrested Willie Jones, 18, Leoji Allen, 20, and Ramon White, 18, all of Chicago. Each was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

On Friday, Jan. 10, at 2 a.m., a 22-year-old was walking at 1450 E. 55th St. when he observed a gray sedan drive past him and make a U-turn. Three suspects got out of the car, approached him and demanded property. He complied, and the victims fleld. The victim was not injured. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1:58 p.m., unknown persons fired several shots from one or more firearms and damaged cars in a window and a business near 1358 E. 47th St. There were no reports of personal injury at the scene, and no area hospitals reported anyone being shot from the event. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

hpherald@hpherald.com