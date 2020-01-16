2 officials leave Sarah Gad’s congressional campaign staff
First District congressional candidate Sarah Gad’s campaign manager, Sabha Abour, and field director Haroon Garel left the campaign in recent days, alleging differences over ethical issues.
“These two-and-a-half months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of the most amazing people in the South Side of Chicago. It’s been an honor to hear your stories and gain your friendships,” Abour said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Due to philosophical differences, I have chosen to no longer be affiliated with the Sarah Gad for Congress campaign. I still believe in the policies the campaign is advocating for and will continue to be a staunch advocate for the issues and Chicago.”
Abour declined to elaborate about the philosophical differences.
“Both Sabha and Haroon were volunteers of mine and I appreciate their efforts, but my campaign has decided to go in a different direction,” Gad said in a statement. “We are fortunate that we have reached a position where we can recruit and hire more seasoned staffers, and that’s what we did.”
The abrupt departures of Abour and Garel are the latest incidents to cast shade on Gad’s campaign. In a December interview with the Herald, Gad claimed that she attended the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago, a statement that the Herald included in its profile of Gad published Jan. 8.
However, the U. of C. confirmed last week that Gad never attended Pritzker; the school did confirm that Gad is a current student at the Law School.
When the Herald asked about the discrepancy, Gad sent the newspaper an email copy of an acceptance letter from Pritzker. In an essay published by Marie Claire, Gad said she had been a medical student at the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 when she was in the car accident that prompted her withdrawal from medical school and led to her opioid addiction.
The University of Pittsburgh has confirmed she was a medical student there until Dec. 17, 2011.
In a Jan. 10 appearance on Truth Radio, Gad, who lives in Woodlawn, claimed that “a block club in Woodlawn” met in the spring of 2019 and named three people whom “they thought would be good leaders for the district.” Gad claimed she won 82% of the 750 members’ votes to secure their endorsement.
Garel, a longtime organizer in Woodlawn, disputed the block club’s existence, and the Herald can find no evidence of its existence. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) also said she has never heard of the organization.
“My grandmother was the 6200 Kimbark Block Club president for over 30 years,” Garel said, “and I was the housing organizer for STOP (Southside Together Organizing for Power) for five years, and I live on 61st and Woodlawn and never heard of it.”
Garel said he left the campaign because he is busy with school and other organizing, but he said Gad’s campaign did not negotiate a contract with him
“I don’t have time to keep going back and forth with them over that,” Garel said. He wished her luck but added, “I didn’t want to be associated with a campaign that bashed other candidates.”
Andrew Martin
January 16, 2020 @ 9:04 pm
You guys are really reaching here. You refer to these departures as staffers/officials in your own headline, but then in the article it states they were volunteers. If anyone is doing inconsistent reporting, it’s you. Then, you go on to say that one volunteer departed the campaign for school-related purposes. That’s supposed to be headline-worthy news?
Randall Weissman
January 17, 2020 @ 12:14 pm
Both of the staffers who left were identified by their titles. One was the campaign director, the other was the field manager for her campaign. By definition, that makes them officials.
desrereé simmons
January 16, 2020 @ 11:16 pm
I was part of the committee that nominated her we call ourselves a block club, how dare u discredit us like this and disregard all of us who voiced our opinions when we asked her to be our rep without even fact checking with us. how can I contact u to show docs and the proof. this whole article is so disrespectful all lies
Randall Weissman
January 17, 2020 @ 12:11 pm
Great. Please send us some information about your organization, and we will report on who you are, who your members are and how and when you endorsed her.
Geremy L. Willis
January 16, 2020 @ 11:57 pm
Sara Gad literally says “I’m an ex-con” in the first 5 seconds of her campaign video, which is pinned on her FB page for the world to see. If there is one thing shes not lying about, its who she is. I did some research into her background and she says in every other interview she went to Pittsburgh Medicine. It’s rather curious that you are the only paper who says that she didnt…
I wouldnt vote democrat if my life depended on it, but I’ll call out ridiculous reporting when I see it. This is worse than the national enquirer. I know you guys arent going to publish this comment but this needed to be said. Ill be sure to publish it elsewhere so others know that I posted a comment and you refused to acknowledge it.
Randall Weissman
January 17, 2020 @ 12:10 pm
As the article states, we taped our interview with Ms Gad. In it she says she went to UChicago Pritzker medical school. When we asked for clarification, she sent us a copy of her acceptance letter, but never said she misspoke, or that she went to Pitt.
FG
January 17, 2020 @ 8:42 am
Well, well, well…. An ethically challenged law student, who’d have thunk it?
And question for the HPH editorial staff – why no profiles of the other candidates running against Rep. Rush? She’s been the only one who has gotten any attention from you.
Randall Weissman
January 17, 2020 @ 12:06 pm
We plan to interview and publish articles about each candidate