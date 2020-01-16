2 officials leave Sarah Gad’s congressional campaign staff

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

First District congressional candidate Sarah Gad’s campaign manager, Sabha Abour, and field director Haroon Garel left the campaign in recent days, alleging differences over ethical issues.

“These two-and-a-half months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of the most amazing people in the South Side of Chicago. It’s been an honor to hear your stories and gain your friendships,” Abour said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Due to philosophical differences, I have chosen to no longer be affiliated with the Sarah Gad for Congress campaign. I still believe in the policies the campaign is advocating for and will continue to be a staunch advocate for the issues and Chicago.”

Abour declined to elaborate about the philosophical differences.

“Both Sabha and Haroon were volunteers of mine and I appreciate their efforts, but my campaign has decided to go in a different direction,” Gad said in a statement. “We are fortunate that we have reached a position where we can recruit and hire more seasoned staffers, and that’s what we did.”

The abrupt departures of Abour and Garel are the latest incidents to cast shade on Gad’s campaign. In a December interview with the Herald, Gad claimed that she attended the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago, a statement that the Herald included in its profile of Gad published Jan. 8.

However, the U. of C. confirmed last week that Gad never attended Pritzker; the school did confirm that Gad is a current student at the Law School.

When the Herald asked about the discrepancy, Gad sent the newspaper an email copy of an acceptance letter from Pritzker. In an essay published by Marie Claire, Gad said she had been a medical student at the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 when she was in the car accident that prompted her withdrawal from medical school and led to her opioid addiction.

The University of Pittsburgh has confirmed she was a medical student there until Dec. 17, 2011.

In a Jan. 10 appearance on Truth Radio, Gad, who lives in Woodlawn, claimed that “a block club in Woodlawn” met in the spring of 2019 and named three people whom “they thought would be good leaders for the district.” Gad claimed she won 82% of the 750 members’ votes to secure their endorsement.

Garel, a longtime organizer in Woodlawn, disputed the block club’s existence, and the Herald can find no evidence of its existence. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) also said she has never heard of the organization.

“My grandmother was the 6200 Kimbark Block Club president for over 30 years,” Garel said, “and I was the housing organizer for STOP (Southside Together Organizing for Power) for five years, and I live on 61st and Woodlawn and never heard of it.”

Garel said he left the campaign because he is busy with school and other organizing, but he said Gad’s campaign did not negotiate a contract with him

“I don’t have time to keep going back and forth with them over that,” Garel said. He wished her luck but added, “I didn’t want to be associated with a campaign that bashed other candidates.”

