Housing Commissioner reveals draft ordinance for affordable housing in Woodlawn

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara, announced a proposed “Woodlawn Affordable Housing Preservation’ Ordinance which will protect residents in the neighborhood from gentrification.

During a phone press conference on Thursday, Jan. 16, Novara said the draft ordinance was a collaborative effort by community stakeholders, elected officials and residents. A housing working group was formed in October 2019, that included community based organizations like the Network of Woodlawn, Southside Together Organizing for Power, the CBA Coalition several tenant organizations and homeowner associations. The working group also had representation from the University of Chicago, the Obama Foundation, Preservation of Affordable Housing and Emerald South.

The ordinance has five goals: to protect existing residents from displacement; create new rental and for-sale housing opportunities that are affordable to households at a range of incomes; ensures that existing housing stock offers good quality housing for residents; promote housing options to support equitable and inclusive home diversity in Woodlawn; and Support Economic development opportunities.

In addition to the five goals, there are six components that are being considered for this ordinance — tenant right of first refusal for larger apartment buildings to protect renters from being displaced from their homes if a landlord seeks to sell their building; preservation of existing affordable rental (PEAR); long-term homeowners repair grant program; residential acquisition and rehabilitation revolving finance facility; development of city-owned vacant land and enhanced local hiring requirements.

According to Novara, the focus on Woodlawn is because of the affordable housing requirement on property and the amount of city-owned vacant lots in the area.

“30% of the housing stock in Woodlawn is a long term, guaranteed affordable, which means that no matter what changes happen in the private market and no matter what happens to real estate values, nearly one third of Woodlawn housing will stay affordable,” said Novara. “The other thing is that about 25% of the vacant land in Woodlawn is owned by the city. That means that the city can manage what happens in about a quarter of the areas they can’t land. And that also gives a tremendous opportunity to have more control than most communities have over over the future developments in their are.”

Currently, the ordinance is still being reviewed and worked on by the working group. The city’s Department of Housing is working together with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s newly formed Inclusionary Housing Task Force to develop lasting citywide strategies for addressing an affordable housing shortage.

In response to a question about citywide strategies for affordable housing, Novara said, “I really want to stress that when I talk about a citywide approach, I do not mean that every community needs or gets the same thing. I want to be really clear about that. We don’t have a goal of equality, we have a goal of equity. That does not mean that every community should have the same number of affordable units or that they need the same kind of help. It just means that we are thinking about it more broadly than any one slice of a community at a time.”

The next step for the city’s Housing Department is to host an open housing on Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hyde Park High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., with the city’s Planning and Development.

Aaron Gettinger contributed to this report.

s.smylie@hpherald.com