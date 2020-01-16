Lady Broncos fall to top ranked Simeon 61-52

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

Top-ranked Simeon handed the Kenwood Lady Broncos their fourth game of the season, 61-52, at home on Jan. 15.

“We didn’t think they would come back,” said Aneesah Morrow, center for the Simeon Lady Wolverines, who led all scorers with 27 points. “Coach (just told us to play hard).”

After falling behind 37-27 at half time, the Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Wolverines in the third quarter, trimming the lead to 49 – 47 on a three-pointer by senior Raven

Rogers with 1:57 left in the period.

But Morrow flexed her offensive muscle in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the period. She also grabbed several clutch rebounds down the stretch and dished out

several assists to lead Simeon to its 19th win of the season.

Sophomore Brianna McDaniel led the Broncos with a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:



Aneesah Morrow, Simeon, 27 points; 10 rebounds

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals.

herald@hpherald.com