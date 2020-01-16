MSI’s President and CEO David Mosena Is Retiring

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., announced today that David Mosena is retiring as museum president and chief executive officer in October after serving in his role since 1997.

During his tenure, Mosena led the founding of the “Welcome to Science” Initiative (formerly the Center for the Advancement of Science Education), a nationally recognized science education program that reaches 700,000 young people each year by providing resources for parents, educators and community partners.

Mosena also changed the museum’s hands-on experience by overseeing the development of nearly all of the museum’s most iconic exhibits such as Science Storms, YOU! The Experience, U-505’s expansive indoor exhibit and Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze.

In addition to providing more educational experiences for museum visitors, Mosena has been instrumental in making sure that the museum remains an important institution in the 21st century. Under his leadership, the Museum created a new strategic plan and launched “Limitless,” a campaign designed to modernize MSI’s historic building, grow its endowment and support a new generation of experiences and programs. Over the course of Mosena’s tenure, the Museum has raised more than $650 million, including the largest gift in MSI history from billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist, Ken Griffin.

“Having the privilege to serve as head of this wonderful institution for more than 22 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Mosena in a press release. “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside the Museum’s brilliant staff, supportive trustees and passionate friends of MSI. It is their dedication, generosity and guidance that allows MSI to have such an incredible impact in inspiring our young people and I am proud of all we have accomplished together.”

