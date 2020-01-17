Hyde Park defeats Kenwood 71-61 in ‘Battle of Hyde Park’

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The annual rivalry game between Kenwood Academy and Hyde Park Academy has added a trophy to add spice to the team’s clashes – the “Gold Dog Chain” – and the Hyde Park Thunderbirds are its first winners.

After falling behind 25 – 24 at halftime, the Thunderbirds roared back behind the play of their shooting guard, Jalen Houston, who scored 17 points in the second half.

“It was a real important game,” said Houston. “It’s (a) big rivalry (game). Kenwood had their (home fans and we had ours).

Kenwood’s Broncos had no answer for Houston, as he drained two three-pointers in Kenwood Gymnasium to bring the Hyde Park crowd to its feet.

“That’s not a shock,” said Reggie Bates, head coach of the Thunderbirds about the great play of Houston. “Jalen Houston does what Jalen Houston does. He’s being doing that all year for us.” Kenwood had its own offensive star in forward Darnell King, who finished with a team-high 23 points.

The Thunderbirds currently stand at 3-4 in conference play.

Jalen Houston, Hyde Park; 23 points.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 23 points.

hpherald@hpherald.com