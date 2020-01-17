U-High Black Student Association issues plea for school to address bias and discrimination

SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The Black Students’ Association (BSA) at the University of Chicago Lab High School published an open letter to demand that the school’s community steps up to address racial, religious and identity-based bias and discrimination.

As reported by the school’s newspaper, U-High Midway, the letter was read during a Martin Luther King assembly on Jan. 16. The letter comes after a student posted a racist meme to social media in December. However, the organization told U-High Midway that the letter is meant to address the broader culture of racism at school.

“While we share pride in Lab’s attempts to promote diversity, this is still a deeply flawed and imperfect institution,” the letter said. “Lab is a place where jokes about racial and religious identification have been normalized. A place where Black students get their hair gawked at and constantly touched without their permission as if they were animals in a petting zoo.

“A place where many students of color unfairly feel the need to internalize racist and harmful ‘jokes’ in order to assimilate and survive. A place where we have to sit in classes and have people debate our own existence and identity while sitting demurely as a way to protect ourselves. None of these things are acceptable.”

The letter specifies several ways that BSA wants to U-High to grow to become an inclusive campus to begin the process of eradicating racism and discrimination on campus. Some of these demands include ways to have consequences for those who use racist language and act in those ways.

“For the administration to create and swiftly enact specific consequences for the use of intolerant language and actions, regardless of a student or teachers financial background, donations, and long standing relationships between that person and the school. Currently, these actions are prohibited, but no specific punishments are outlined. Without set rules and swift action, it makes it extremely easy for racist and bigoted actions and words to be swept off as a “joke” or unimportant to our community,” read the letter.

The letter requests that Lab School’s administration send a formal letter to the entire Lab community explicitly addressing recent events and condemning the use of hate speech and for them to denounce the use of slurs and derogatory terms in the schools and hold teachers responsible for making students accountable when these words and use. Also, BSA asks the administration to “initiate and require more diversity, equity and inclusion training for faculty, specifically centered around the use of course material that includes racism and other harmful themes.”

The last request that BSA’s letter mentioned is for the school to have a faculty and administration that more accurately reflects the diversity of the study body in terms of race, religion, ethnicity, gender expression and identity, political affiliation and sexual orientation.

“While we love, appreciate and admire Lab’s faculty and hold them in high regard, please recognize that there are more-than-capable and overqualified teachers out there from a plethora of underrepresented groups. Seek them out,” said the letter. “It is detrimental to every student when their education lacks the frame of reference and point of view of teachers who are not cisgender heterosexual White men, in all departments.”

The letter ends with, “We implore that this letter is understood as one piece of work as we do not have the option to leave our race at the door; it is a part of our existence and should not just be a topic to discuss.”

“We understand that it can be tempting to allow one specific demand, example, or sentence to overshadow the entire letter. Please take time with this letter and read it multiple times. We do not intend that this letter have all the immediate solutions to the problems presented; we want this to be a first step in truly making a difference.”

The U-High administration has not responded to requests for comment.

