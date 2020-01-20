As one family welcomes a newborn, two families celebrate 100 year birthdays

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Inside of Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Dr., there was a celebration of life as one family welcomed a newborn at the start of the new year and two residents celebrated their 100-year birthdays.

To kick off the day’s celebrations, Montgomery Place residents, neighbors and Hyde Park businesses presented Wesley Patton – the winner of the Hyde Park Herald’s “First Baby of 2020” contest – with numerous gifts.

While Wesley dozed through much of the ceremony, his father Jay, mother Mary and little sister Penelope were delighted.

Jay Patton talked about Wesley’s birth. After the family had dinner on Jan. 3, Mary started to feel a little sick. Unsure about whether it was a contraction or not, the family started to prepare to go to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“So, we were timing what we thought were contractions and starting to think, ‘okay, we should get in the car’ and our plan was to have our baby at Northwestern. So, I said, ‘hey, I’ll go throw my bag in the truck and when I come back, I’ll get you and we’ll go.’ I threw my bag in the car and when I came back upstairs – we live on the third floor – Mary had moved from the bed to the bathroom floor where her water had broken,” recounted Jay.

Unable to move Mary from the floor to the car, Jay called the ambulance to help take her to the nearest hospital, the University of Chicago’s Medical Center. Once there, it was a huge scramble to get Mary from the emergency room to a delivery room, but a team of 10 to 12 people worked fast to help the family prepare to deliver Wesley.

“The delivery team started setting up and getting everything ready. They were telling Mary ‘Don’t push, don’t push yet. Just sit through the pain right now’ They got all set up and they said ‘Okay Mary, when you have a contraction you have to push really hard,’ said Jay. “The moment came, the contraction started to happen and Mary started pushing and suddenly the head came out and we were all yelling ‘Push, Push.’

“Everything came out on the first contraction in the delivery room and a round of about four pushes and he was born. The doctors said ‘time of birth: 8 p.m. ‘ and I pulled out my phone to see when I called the ambulance and it was 7:08 p.m. So it was very quick.”

Mary and Jay was very thankful to the team at the U. of C’s medical center, Mary said, “We were glad that we made it to the hospital. We had a great experience at the University of Chicago.”

After being showered with gifts, the group moved upstairs where a celebration was taking place for Christine Buchanan and Irma Sweet, residents of Montgomery Place who were celebrating their 100th birthdays.

The Patton’s asked Sweet what would her advice be to Wesley, she said: “Obey your parents.”

Later on, Buchanan and Sweet gave cards to Wesley that said “Welcome Wesley, May you celebrate 100 birthdays.” and “Welcome to the World Wesley, may you live to be 100 and many more.”

