Gad opponent calls her social media false

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

New questions emerged about the campaign of congressional candidate Sarah Gad after last week saw the resignations of two of her campaign officials. The organization of one of her primary opponents, Robert Emmons Jr., released research on Friday suggesting that social media accounts promoting her candidacy are fake and spreading misinformation.

“Over the course of Gad’s campaign, we’ve closely followed the sort of engagement that her account was receiving,” said Emmons’ communications director, Jack Heyden, in a statement. “Gad seemed to be getting honest engagement from real people around her community, across the district and even across state lines. What seemed at first to be political traction quickly turned into a pattern of communication that grew more and more implausible.”

The Emmons allegations are the latest incidents to cast shade on Gad’s campaign to unseat Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), whose district includes almost all of Hyde Park-Kenwood and Woodlawn, extending into the south suburbs.

The Herald has verified numerous instances of social media inaccuracy.

Filmmaker Andrew Jenks has confirmed that a Facebook account in his name that claimed he is making a documentary about Gad is fake. The fake Facebook account has prompted social media criticism of news coverage critical of Gad’s campaign.

A Facebook profile for “Megan Wilson” claimed in a comment to a Jan. 4 post by Gad’s campaign account that she would vote for Gad, even though incumbent U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) is her grand-uncle. Rush’s congressional office, however, has confirmed that the congressman does not have a relative by that name.

A Twitter account for “K Westin” claims that she is an American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney living in Chicago. On Oct. 19, the account tweeted that “Westin” wanted to move to Illinois to vote for Gad, but on Dec. 24, “Westin” claimed in a tweet to be a member of a nonprofit social welfare organization in Chicago. The account’s profile picture is from a 2016 article published by the Ford Foundation.

The ACLU of Illinois has also confirmed that “Westin” does not work for the organization. “To the best of our knowledge, the individual is not currently employed elsewhere in the ACLU network,” said Illinois Associate Director K.T. Sullivan. “The ACLU is nonpartisan and does not engage in campaign activities.”

The profile picture of the Twitter account @preeta_patel, an “ER doc by day (and) impeach-Trump enthusiast by night” who frequently tweets in support of Gad, is a screenshot of Indian cricket player Smriti Mandhana taken from a YouTube video about her.

The Twitter profile picture belonging to “Kat Mahoney,” who claims to be a 20-year Chicago Public Schools teacher and frequently tweets support for Gad, is from a Nov. 27, 2015, protest in Chicago over the murder of Laquan McDonald originally published by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. And the image used by Twitter account @JennaLakier, which almost exclusively tweets support for Gad’s campaign, can be found dozens of times elsewhere on the internet.

The report also casts doubt on whether a story Gad’s campaign has promoted involving her supposed interaction with a man she met this month while walking her dog.

On Jan. 14, Twitter account @Proud2BePatriot — the profile picture of which was originally published on Nov. 27 by the Houston Chronicle — tweeted about having met Gad while he was asleep in his car and said he would vote for her, having recognized posters of her shown in a picture the account tweeted. Screenshots of @Proud2BePatriot’s tweets were subsequently posted to the website Reddit.

The Herald has reviewed evidence, however, that the photo of Gad’s posters was actually taken on Dec. 27 in the Douglas community area — not Woodlawn, where Gad lives — and that the posters were taken down before the first of the year. Mary Datcher, Rush’s campaign manager, subsequently confirmed that Gad campaign posters had been put up on the congressman’s block in the Douglas community area around that time.

Gad did not respond to numerous requests for comment about these issues.

Gad’s former campaign manager, Sabha Abour, and field director Haroon Garel left the campaign last week, alleging differences over various issues.

“These two-and-a-half months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of the most amazing people in the South Side of Chicago. It’s been an honor to hear your stories and gain your friendships,” Abour said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Due to philosophical differences, I have chosen to no longer be affiliated with the Sarah Gad for Congress campaign. I still believe in the policies the campaign is advocating for and will continue to be a staunch advocate for the issues and Chicago.”

Abour declined to elaborate about the philosophical differences.

“Both Sabha and Haroon were volunteers of mine and I appreciate their efforts, but my campaign has decided to go in a different direction,” Gad said in a statement about the staff changes. “We are fortunate that we have reached a position where we can recruit and hire more seasoned staffers, and that’s what we did.”

Garel said he left the campaign because he is busy with school and other organizing, but he said Gad’s campaign did not negotiate a contract with him

“I don’t have time to keep going back and forth with them over that,” Garel said. He wished her luck but added, “I didn’t want to be associated with a campaign that bashed other candidates.”

In a December interview with the Herald, Gad claimed that she attended the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago, a statement that the Herald included in its profile of Gad published Jan. 8.

However, the U. of C. confirmed last week that Gad never attended Pritzker; the school did confirm that Gad is a current student at the Law School.

When the Herald asked about the discrepancy, Gad sent the newspaper an email copy of an acceptance letter from Pritzker. In an essay published by Marie Claire, Gad said she had been a medical student at the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 when she was in the car accident that prompted her withdrawal from medical school and led to her opioid addiction.

The University of Pittsburgh has confirmed she was a medical student there until Dec. 17, 2011.

The Herald has also been unable to confirm a supposed Woodlawn block club that nominated Gad to seek the congressional nomination, with neighborhood political figures saying they have no idea what Gad could be referring to.

In a Jan. 10 appearance on Truth Radio, Gad claimed that “a block club in Woodlawn” met in the spring of 2019 and named three people whom “they thought would be good leaders for the district.” Gad claimed she won 82% of the 750 members’ votes to secure their endorsement.

Garel, a longtime organizer in Woodlawn, disputed the block club’s existence.

“My grandmother was the 6200 Kimbark Block Club president for over 30 years,” he said, “and I was the housing organizer for STOP (Southside Together Organizing for Power) for five years, and I live on 61st and Woodlawn and never heard of it.”

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), a Woodlawn resident who represents most of the neighborhood on City Council, also said she has never heard of the organization.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com