MSI kicks off 50th anniversary of Black Creativity Month

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by celebrating culture, heritage and contributions of African Americans in art and sciences with their Black Creativity programming.

On Jan. 20, MSI visitors were encouraged to participate in the “Super Heroic” Family Day at the Innovation Studio and attend the opening of the exhibits “Black Creativity: 50 Years” — a visual timeline of Black Creativity — and the Juried Art Exhibition, which features works from students and local artists throughout the city.

This year at the Innovation Studio, the museum worked with artist Jason Mayden, former designer for Nike and Jordan and currently the CEO and Co-Founder of Super Heroic, a clothing and footwear line designed specifically for children. During the day, Mayden led kids in making their own superhero identities as they built their origin stories. Parents and kids left the Innovation Studio with a glowing badge and a cape.

Mayden, a Chicago native raised in Roseland, was excited to work with MSI, he said, “It’s been a tremendous honor to work with the Museum of Science and Industry. It’s a place that I frequented as a child. It’s a place that represented possibilities that I didn’t see in my community. To be able to come back, and have my company here, to see all of these beautiful Black and Brown children interacting with a brand that was for them is a blessing.”

As families worked to build their heroic stories, Mayden had a chance to interact with many kids in the museum and was overjoyed to see the impact of the work that he is dedicated to, which is making kids feel like they are capable of doing whatever they dream of.

“In Chicago, we have such a unique influence over the culture but most people don’t come back and interact in this way. It’s really hard to meet people that you look up to and aspire to become and I had the good fortune of working with all my heroes and meeting all the people I’ve ever wanted to meet,” he said. “Being here and being tangible and being in person gives these children permission to be who they want to be and realize you don’t have to forget where you come from and you don’t have to change how you are in order to be accepted or be successful.

At the opening of the Juried Art Exhibition, the Herald interviewed Manny Juarez, director of Science and Integrated Strategies at MSI, to talk about how the exhibit has grown this year.

“This year we have 93 pieces of student work which is more than last year, we only had 25 or 26 pieces. The amount and the quality of the student work this year is exceptional. Throughout the exhibit, we have over 200 pieces. This year, we had over 700 submissions and from that you see here the final selection and the work is exceptional and very diverse from mixed media, painting, photography, video, sculpture,” said Juarez. “We are very happy with the quality of the work that we’re showing this year, the student work and the explosion of submissions.”

The exhibition featured work from students throughout the city and a few attended schools in the Hyde Park neighborhood like, U. of C.’s Laboratory Schools and Kenwood Academy.

One of the student artists, Janet Amuh, a sophomore at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, showed her family three of the art works featured in the museum. Two of her pieces were ink drawings and one was a pencil drawing by the names of “Daughter of Nature,” “The Predation” and “Ununderstanding.”

Amuh saw the exhibition when she was younger and hoped that one day she would have her work displayed there, she said, “My family and I have been going here for the past few years. I was always inspired when I came here and saw all of the Black art and it was always very beautiful. My mother knew that they had juried art for teenagers, so when I entered high school she encouraged me to enter my artwork and that’s how I got here today.”

After seeing her artwork in the museum, she was thrilled — “I feel very proud of myself, it’s been a dream of mine to showcase my artwork and talent. I feel like all the hard work and all the late nights that I’ve spent just working on the artwork and not getting any sleep was definitely worth it.”

Amuh’s mother, Shelly, was very proud of her daughter, she said, “It’s amazing, I’m really pleased with her progress. She has been doing art since third grade, even before that but third grade was when she decided that she loved it and we started taking additional art classes outside of school and she has just blossomed.”

The Innovation Studio, Juried Art Exhibition and other Black Creativity programming will be available from Jan. 20 to March 1. All Black Creativity Month programming is free with museum entry. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Illinois residents will receive free Museum Entry on Jan. 20-23 and 27-30. In February, free entry to the museum is 3-6, 10-13, 18-20 and 24-27.

For more information on events during the 2020 Black Creativity Month program, visit: www.msichicago.org/education/creativity-and-innovation/black-creativity/

s.smylie@hpherald.com