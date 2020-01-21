Lady Broncos finish 1-1 on trip to New York City

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood girls basketball team finished 1-1 over the weekend, defeating Life Center Academy (NJ) 63 – 50 on Jan. 18, but then losing to National Christian Academy (MD) 61 – 48 on Jan. 19.

In game one, Life Center Academy of New Jersey jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Broncos responded with a 16-11 run to close out the half tied 24 – 24.

In the second half, the Lady Broncos showed their offensive firepower to pull away for the 13-point victory.

Zoe Belcher led all scorers with 18 points.

In game two, Kenwood trailed National Christian Academy 33 – 20 at halftime. And in spite of a team-high 21 points by sophomore Whitney Dunn, the

Lady Broncos could not cut into NCA’s margin and they lost for the fifth time this season.

With the win and loss in New York City, the Lady Broncos are now 19-5 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:



Game 1: Zoe Belcher, Kenwood, 18 points.

Game 2: Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 21 points

