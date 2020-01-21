Remembering Frankie Knuckles – ‘Godfather of House Music’

By AARON GETTINGER

“As a scholar of the Great Migration, I have spent most of my career trying to understand the multiple meanings of Black bodies in motion. If I’ve learned anything from my explorations, it is that a Black body in motion is never without consequence.”

Princeton Prof. Wallace Best

Around those words by Best, Duane Powell, the Rebuild Foundation DJ-in-residence, built a discussion about house music godfather Frankie Knuckles on what would have been his 65th birthday.

House music and Chicago’s club music scene have given the city a space and means for liberation, self-expression and revitalization for more than 40 years.

Forty-one years ago this July, the infamous Disco Demolition Night happened between a double-header at Comiskey Park. While the destruction the vinyl and subsequent drunken riot have been written about as a response to disco, Powell said that Disco Demolition is best viewed as a racist act of aggression against Black culture and queer people of color as a whole.

“I found a picture of the actual bin of records,” Powell said, “but I look at the very top of this picture, and I see a Gladys Knight album, ‘The Midnight Train to Georgia.’ Is that a disco record? I don’t think so.”

He played Machine’s 1979 record “There but for the Grace of God Go I,” about new parents who leave New York City after the birth of their daughter “‘cause the Bronx ain’t fit for a kid to grow up in,” seeking a place to live instead “with no Blacks, no Jews and no gays.”

Powell said the song — which ends with the daughter leaving home at 16 “with a man she met on the street,” emotionally wrecking her mother — captures the conventional mood of the nation at the time of house music’s emergence.

“Middle America had had enough of this culture,” he said. “We’d come to the other side of the civil rights era — we’d come on the other side of so many things — and they felt like, much as Trump supporters do now, that this culture was being shoved down their throats.”

House music grew out of and alongside disco: both share a driving four-by-four beat and are strongly associated with nightclubs and LGBT culture. But Powell observed that house grew in Chicago because the city’s premier discotheque, Dugan’s Bistro in River North, had a quota on African Americans allowed in during its 1970s heyday.

In 1977, Knuckles, a Bronx-born fashion student, moved to Chicago at club promoter Robert Williams’ behest. But Powell stressed that Chicago’s DJing culture had been alive and well from the early 1970s, when African Americans had their own parties with music at private South Shore residences

“House, they pulled from soul, jazz, funk, rock,” he said. “There was a certain soul that came from greats of disco that made a blueprint for house music, that was not found in the cheesy disco,” recalling disco records by Ethel Merman and Rod Stewart.

Williams opened the Warehouse (the genre took its name from the club’s second syllable) in 1975 at 206 S. Jefferson St. in the pre-gentrified West Loop. The first event it hosted was a fundraiser for Sen. Adlai Stevenson III. In true Chicago fashion, Powell said subsequent support from the Democratic Party — and, ironically, Mayor Richard J. Daley — allowed the club to thrive and avoid police shutdowns.

In the club, dancers were free “to move without the fear of being policed,” Powell said. “To be in a space where you can actually respond and move freely in this dark, black box — I know from the first time I’d ever gone to this type of an event, just to have that bass in be in your system was just like, Oh! It’s like it lifts you up, right?”

He played the 1975 song “Peace Pipe” by B.T. Express.

“Songs of upliftment,” Powell said. “Even though we have ‘certain freedoms’ — and even though we are a people, especially in the Black LGBT community, living in a state that was the first to decriminalize us — because of the color of our skin, I just simply can’t be me. I don’t need to benefit. I need to breathe and live.”

Knuckles worked until his death in 2014; Powell praised him for teaching business sense to DJs who came up after him. But he rued former Mayor Richard M. Daley, whose emphasis on tourism in Chicago led to the adoption of new zoning and dance party regulations and business promotion that hurt the underground house scene.

But the scene endures, as evidenced by the Chosen Few Picnic that draws tens of thousands to Jackson Park every summer and Chicago’s world-class nightlife scene.

“We talk about freedom and feeling it and movement — that’s what it was, folks,” Powell said. “I personally remember feeling that and losing myself. I don’t even remember moments because I seemingly blacked out, just by being taken by some song and the music.

“No other spaces had that kind of freedom,” he continued. “It was built by a marginalized people who needed space to find release.”

While house originated for the LGBT community, it spread out; Powell observed that it “would never be on the world stage if it wasn’t inclusive.”

Many in the overflow audience at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave., rose to agree with his sentiments as the talk concluded. “Everybody danced with everybody,” recalled Rhonda Childress.

“It started late in the evening, 10 or 11, until 6 in the morning — and at 6 in the morning we all would have breakfast at the Golden Nugget,” she continued. “We’d fill up, sleep half the day and remember the fun that we had. That was the best weight-loss ever! If you were tired, you’d fall asleep on one of the old couches, the chairs they had. Nobody bothered you; nobody touched you. When you woke up, it was round two.”

Lynn Jones said she and her friends found the Warehouse by accident.

“We were so sick of wearing pantyhose and heels, so we took another way home, and we stopped,” she said. “We got in line, and we went upstairs and went downstairs. We had found our home. First of all, you had to bring a change of clothes. You danced until the sun came up, and then we used to go to the rocks. We had a boombox, and we would dance all morning. But the time I got home, they had to drag me in the house, and you’d sleep all day.”

“They feeling you’d get, it just went through you. I mean there’s no way to explain,” she said. “It was like a church.”

Keith Perry agreed. “The one great thing about house for us is that it was a spiritual journey,” he said. “It wasn’t about the drugs. It wasn’t about the homosexuality. It wasn’t about all the touchy-feely things. It was releasing your soul. When I tell you it was a spiritual journey, understand it was just that.”

