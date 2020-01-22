Court throws out Calloway’s challenge of 5th Ward runoff

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A state appeals court threw out City Council candidate Will Calloway’s election challenge on Jan. 17, eight months after his runoff opponent, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), was sworn in for another term after winning by 176 votes.

Last summer, Cook County Circuit Court Judge LaGuina Clay-Herron threw out Calloway’s election challenge that a missing Form 80, the election night certification of results, in four wards necessitated a re-vote, finding that the certifications are directory, not mandatory.

Calloway argued that, without a certification, “there is an obvious opportunity for an unauthorized person to tamper with the election results” and “a nefarious actor could choose not to count a ballot because of the candidate being voted for on that ballot.” Hairston, in turn, argued that the Board of Elections had electronically stored results that it could audit, correct and re-tabulate.

“Here, the plaintiff has not alleged sufficient facts to demonstrate how a lack of a Form 80 could allow for such ‘nefarious’ conduct, and the plaintiff certainly does not allege that such conduct occurred here,” wrote Justice Thomas E. Hoffman in the court’s opinion. “Though we accept all well-pled facts when reviewing a … motion to dismiss, a complaint will not survive this analysis if it consists only of conclusory or speculative allegations.”

Calloway has not said publicly whether he will appeal to the Supreme Court of Illinois.

